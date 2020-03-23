Public health department to take down site that allowed citizens to report mass gatherings

After less than a week, the Madison and Dane County public health department is planning to take down a website that allowed citizens to report mass gatherings that violated government orders aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The move comes after the website was flooded with spam, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County spokeswoman Sarah Mattes, including "people calling us names" and complaining that the effort constituted Big Brother-like government overreach.

Mattes also said the site is no longer needed after Gov. Tony Evers on Monday ordered all nonessential businesses to shut down. When the site went live on Wednesday, bars and restaurants were the only businesses required to close — although they can still do carry-out and delivery — and the state had banned gatherings of more than 10 people.

The site, which was supposed to be down by Tuesday, resulted in more than 60 reports tagged for follow-up by public health officials. Mattes said places that raised concerns among the public included gyms and nail and hair salons. Evers ordered salons closed by 5 p.m. on Friday.

"There really haven't been that many complaints about bars and restaurants not following the rules," she said, possibly because they knew if they remained open it could put their liquor licenses at risk of revocation.