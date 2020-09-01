Public health department changes course, allows in-person school for children with disabilities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The joint Madison-Dane County public health department has amended an order requiring virtual learning for most students so that students with disabilities can receive instruction in person.

The move comes after some parents of disabled students argued their children need to be physically in schools in order to learn and after two petitions were filed last week asking the state Supreme Court to overturn the original order from Public Health Madison and Dane County that took effect Aug. 24.

That order, known as Emergency Order #9, is aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 and includes a provision barring students in grades three through 12 at both public and private schools from attending school in person.

Under the amended Order #9, which takes effect Wednesday, students with a disability or Individualized Education Program can get in-person instruction if their parents want it, no matter what grade they're in.

"Free appropriate public education is guaranteed under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act," Public Health spokeswoman Sarah Mattes said in an email, referring to the federal law. "After discussion with the Department of Public Instruction, it became evident that some of these services for students with disabilities/IEPs cannot be provided virtually."