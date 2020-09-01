Public health department changes course, allows in-person school for children with disabilities

The joint Madison-Dane County public health department has amended an order requiring virtual learning for most students so that students with disabilities can receive instruction in person.
The move comes after some parents of disabled students argued their children need to be physically in schools in order to learn and after two petitions were filed last week asking the state Supreme Court to overturn the original order from Public Health Madison and Dane County that took effect Aug. 24.
That order, known as Emergency Order #9, is aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 and includes a provision barring students in grades three through 12 at both public and private schools from attending school in person.
Under the amended Order #9, which takes effect Wednesday, students with a disability or Individualized Education Program can get in-person instruction if their parents want it, no matter what grade they're in.
"Free appropriate public education is guaranteed under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act," Public Health spokeswoman Sarah Mattes said in an email, referring to the federal law. "After discussion with the Department of Public Instruction, it became evident that some of these services for students with disabilities/IEPs cannot be provided virtually."
Both the original and amended orders have no end dates.
Mattes said she did not know how many students could be affected by the amended order, but that "a number of parents as well as school districts" had contacted the agency with questions and concerns about how the original order affected students with disabilities.
Madison School District spokesman Tim LeMonds also did not have a figure for how many of the district's students would be affected by the amended order. The district had already decided to start the school year virtually for all students when Public Health issued its original order, but had planned to provide some in-person instruction for students with disabilities.
Last week, a group of parents and private religious schools asked the state Supreme Court to void the original order, saying it infringes on the right to worship and to an education.
The court is still accepting briefs in the matter and has not made any decisions.
Main Entrance
Atrium
Reception desk
Atrtium
Social stairs
Flexible seating
Library
Commercial kitchen classroom
Harvested wood
Competitive pool
Trades training
Performing Arts Center
Cardio equipment
Security wall
Keyboard workstations
Historical perspective
Fieldhouse
Automotive classroom
Strength and conditioning
Finishing touches
Distant view
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.