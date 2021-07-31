Psychic medium Scotty Rorek is out to normalize the paranormal

That’s why Rorek helps his wife Terri Rorek lead Psychics Unite, an organization she started to “advance the understanding and acceptance of psychic perception.” The local chapter meets at Unity of Madison each Monday evening, and they’ve helped start other chapters in cities around the country.

The four questions

What are the most important values driving your work?

I think integrity is one of the biggest things we have in this field. Integrity, honesty and love are the three biggest things that drive me in everything I do. If it's not something that I would want in my life, then I'm not going to portray that to somebody else. Yes, my messages could be hurtful, but it's a way for you to heal. It's not there to destroy. The other integrity thing that’s big is that people will say they know everything. They don’t. Spirit teaches me every day. The more I can learn, the better I'm going to be in this life and the next life.

How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?