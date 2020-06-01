Protests continue in Madison; John Nolen Drive shut down

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Madison protests against the death of a black man in police custody last week in Minneapolis continued Monday as activists from Freedom Inc. and other groups shut down John Nolen Drive Downtown.

Several hundred protesters marched through the streets and blocked all six lanes of John Nolan for about half an hour as part of what they say will be a week of action against police brutality and "white supremacy."

Protesters are calling attention to the death of George Floyd, who died after Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck as Floyd cried "I can't breathe." Bystander video of the incident has gone viral and Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree intentional homicide.

The march followed a raucous press conference earlier in the day by Freedom Inc., Urban Triage and the Party for Socialism Liberation.

Madison is among the cities nationwide where anger over Floyd's death has sparked peaceful protest but also property damage and looting.

On Saturday and Sunday nights, protesters broke windows, looted and damaged property in the State Street area and elsewhere around Madison. Police have responded with tear gas but have been reluctant to confront protesters damaging property.