Protests against shooting in Kenosha march down State Street; businesses add more boards

Many shopkeepers on State Street are boarding up their windows again as protesters are organizing to meet near the Capitol Monday night in response to the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha.

Protests late Sunday night in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake caught on video in Kenosha left just a few businesses and one empty storefront with exterior damage. Many business owners are worried that more destruction will come to the corridor, which had been hit hard by shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and a round of protests at the end of May and in June that resulted in shattered storefronts and looted goods.

In Kenosha, the city was reeling Monday after protesters took over the area soon after Blake, 29, was shot in the back by Kenosha police Sunday and hospitalized in serious condition. Cars were set on fire, windows were smashed and officers in riot gear were responding.

Two businesses, Shoo and the space that was previously Driftless Studio, had window damage. Paul's Club had some damage to its outdoor seating area. Officers did not see when the damage occurred. No other damage has been reported.