Protests against shooting in Kenosha march down State Street; businesses add more boards

Many shopkeepers on State Street are boarding up their windows again as protesters are organizing to meet near the Capitol Monday night in response to the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha.
Protests late Sunday night in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake caught on video in Kenosha left just a few businesses and one empty storefront with exterior damage. Many business owners are worried that more destruction will come to the corridor, which had been hit hard by shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and a round of protests at the end of May and in June that resulted in shattered storefronts and looted goods.
In Kenosha, the city was reeling Monday after protesters took over the area soon after Blake, 29, was shot in the back by Kenosha police Sunday and hospitalized in serious condition. Cars were set on fire, windows were smashed and officers in riot gear were responding.
Two businesses, Shoo and the space that was previously Driftless Studio, had window damage. Paul's Club had some damage to its outdoor seating area. Officers did not see when the damage occurred. No other damage has been reported.
Protesters on State Street pic.twitter.com/QRNp12rKVR— Chris Hubbuch (@chrishubbuch) August 24, 2020
Many of the boards that businesses installed over windows during the demonstrations against the police killing of George Floyd in June had been taken down. Now, more businesses are putting them back up, Downtown Business Improvement District executive director Tiffany Kenney said.
"I think in Madison and State Street, we know that this is a place for protests, conversations and dialogue," Kenney said. "What we're not used to is violence and destruction. And what's hard for us is that we know both (destruction and conversations) are happening right now."
People began to congregate around the Capitol again Monday shortly before noon to protest the shooting and police brutality against Black people. The crowd peaked at about 100 protesters, who marched down State Street at about 1:30 p.m.
DeSpain said officers were monitoring the crowd when they saw one person with a hammer and at least one other person with a bat or baton, which prompted officers to leave the scene and put on riot gear. By the time they got back towards the end of the two-hour time frame, the crowd had dispersed.
Madison police's standing approach since late May, when Floyd's death in Minneapolis sparked continuous nights of protests against police brutality and white supremacy, has been to monitor crowds that gather and only engage if necessary. DeSpain said the department knows about conversations pertaining to local protests on social media and will have extra officers working tonight.
As some business owners expressed trepidation for what the response could look like in the nights to come, others were generally unfazed.
Amy Moore, owner of Little Luxuries, said she had one window broken in June and removed the boards months ago. Between the COVID-19 pandemic and unrest, Moore said her business is down about 50% this year, but she wasn’t preparing for more vandalism.
“I’m just gonna have faith that people will focus on the issue at hand with police brutality,” Moore said. “We can only control what we can control.”
Pat Dye was setting up chairs on the sidewalk at Mackesey’s Irish Pub, which he said was shut down one afternoon two weeks ago by protesters who chased away customers and spray painted the front of the building.
“We’re always nervous,” Dye said.
At State and Lake pic.twitter.com/FtSGWuUwCq— Chris Hubbuch (@chrishubbuch) August 24, 2020
He tried to take down the last of the boards covering the pub’s windows Sunday but left it after he cracked the glass.
“Every day’s a new one,” Dye said.
Fair Trade Coffee owner Thomas Beckwith said he was a little nervous as he waited on customers Monday morning.
“Hopefully it was just a random thing last night,” Beckwith said. “I have a little faith.”
Back to normal
State Street, which was once a line of storefronts covered in plywood, had started to look somewhat normal again as businesses began coming out from behind the shuttered facades. The protests starting in late May caused widespread damage Downtown, but business owners are trying to move on.
“There’s a chance the window will bust, but it’s just a window,” said Crystal Bredda, manager of Grace Coffee, where protective coverings were removed several weeks ago.
Bredda said business has picked up in the past couple of weeks, with the return of students and a statewide mask order.
“Things have begun to creep back toward normal,” Bredda said.
Others, like the Wisconsin Historical Society and Wisconsin Veteran's Museum, had workers back boarding up windows on Monday afternoon.
Scenes of unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha
