Protesters believed to be blocking all lanes on eastbound Beltline at John Nolen Drive

All eastbound lanes on the Beltline at John Nolen Drive are blocked due to what Madison police believe is a protest that began earlier Thursday night, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Madison police said.

Sgt. Ryan Gibson said a group of about 30 cars is moving at about 10 miles per hour on the Beltline. The group was moving eastbound but might be turning around to go westbound, Gibson said.

The Madison Police Department is handling the traffic blockage, which is believed to be a protest that started at about 7:30 p.m. The blockage is estimated to last about an hour.

No crashes or other incidents have been reported, Gibson said.

