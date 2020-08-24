Protesters against shooting in Kenosha march down State Street; businesses add more boards

She said she wants officials to work with police to protect business owners and their businesses.

"There isn't one business on this street who deserves this," Milsted said.

Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, said he is "traumatized" by Sunday's shooting and wants to see the country do better at valuing the lives of Black people. Although he understands the anger and frustration, he doesn't back those who turn to destruction in response to tragedies in the Black community.

"People are fed up, but I do think there are people who are taking advantage of these situations and committing crimes," he said. "I don't think it helps the movement nor does it help the families going through these traumas."

The problem, he said, during the George Floyd protests was the "narrative began to change" when the destruction and violence overpowered the Black Lives Matter movement and message.

"It wasn't about George Floyd anymore, and that's why the number of people you saw out protesting in the beginning dwindled because people don't want to be associated with the violence and crimes," he said.

Back to normal