SPRING GREEN — A proposal to allow a business to breed dogs for medical research here has stirred a public backlash.
The proposal to operate two dog-breeding facilities that would house a combined 100-200 dogs at a time and eventually sell the animals for medical research was tabled by the village board for further review last week after concerned citizens protested at a hearing.
Residents voiced worries about the environmental factors of the facility, as well as concerns over the use of the dogs for lab testing.
The applicants, Clinton and Jill Kane, filed on May 22 to use two different properties for "commercial kennels, dog boarding, training and grooming" purposes. The application did not require them to report to whom they would sell the dogs, but it did state that the Kanes possessed a Class A dog breeder license with the USDA, which allows them to sell 25 or more dogs in a year.
Still, residents and village officials who were at the meeting said they felt blindsided when meeting attendees told the committee that the dogs were being bred with the intent to be sold to medical research.
"It sounded like a small-scale operation for breeding companion pets,” said village board chairman Joel Marcus in an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal.
Marcus and other village officials were not aware of the research purposes until residents brought the information forth at the meeting according to Village Clerk Wendy Crary, who was also in attendance.
"Without people showing up I don’t know if we would’ve ever known," Crary said.
The Kanes confirmed the intention of the facility would be dog breeding for medical purposes at the meeting after the concerns were mentioned. The committee voted unanimously to table the issue and revisit it at the next meeting on July 17.
It is unclear what type of testing will be done on the dogs once sold, but the Kanes’ attorney, Michael Curran, said in an interview the dogs are "purpose-bred coonhounds." He said all of the dogs bred and raised at the facilities are intended to be sold to research institutions.
"This is not a facility to create pets," Curran said. "It’s not the primary purpose of the business."
The approval of the two facilities will need to go through several channels because they each lie within multiple zoning municipalities. The larger boarding facility, located on Big Hollow Road, is in the Town of Spring Green. It will need the official approval by the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Committee.
The Town of Spring Green board already voted May 14 to recommend approval of the facility. The county will make a decision on July 23.
The smaller facility, which is also the Kanes’ residence, lies in an area that is overseen by both the village and the town of Spring Green. A joint planning committee oversees the zoning of the area. The committee has three members from each municipality.
Colleen Whaley, who lives about a mile away from the smaller facility and the Kanes' home, said she attended the meeting last week to oppose the operation because of environmental concerns, such as noise, odor and the issue of disposal of animal waste. She said about 20 protesters gathered outside of the Spring Green Village Hall.
"There was not anybody there other than (the Kanes) and their attorney who were in favor of it,” Whaley said.
An online petition was started to push the committee to vote against the application. As of Wednesday it had nearly 5,000 signatures.
The joint planning committee will meet again on July 17 to vote on the application.
Last fall voters in Mount Horeb, a village about 30 miles southeast of Spring Green, rejected a referendum that would have designated places that breed, sell or use dogs or cats in scientific research as a public nuisance. Animal rights activists had pushed to pass the measure after discovering a beagle breeding facility in the area, but it failed with only 41% support.