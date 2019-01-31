Thanks to the terrible weather and the shutdown of Madison city offices this week, property taxpayers are getting a break on when payments need to be in the hands of the city treasurer.
The Treasurer's Office said property taxes need to be paid by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 7. After that, payers will be considered delinquent.
Taxpayers have three options for paying city property taxes: online, by mail or in person.
All three options are extended to Feb. 7.
To pay taxes online, go to www.cityofmadison.com/treasurer.
To pay in person, bring the tax bill and a check, cash or money order to the City Treasurer's Office, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Room 107. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To pay by mail, return the bottom portion of the tax bill with a check payable to City Treasurer's Office and mail it to the City Treasurer's Office, PO Box 2999, Madison WI 53701.
Mail received after 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 will be considered delinquent regardless of the postmark.
Failure to pay at least the first of four installments taxes will result in delinquency, with taxes due in their entirety.
Delinquent taxes are charged one percent interest and a half-percent penalty each month, assessed on the first day of each month on the current balance.