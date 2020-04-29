Promoter cancels Downtown Madison's Shake the Lake Independence Day fireworks event

The fireworks event is typically held the Saturday before July 4, which this year would be June 27.

Festival, which sponsors Independence Day fireworks events in 22 communities around the state, hopes to proceed in Madison and elsewhere this summer, and is exploring ways to enhance shows through the use of aerobatic drones and other means, senior director of community involvement Brian Stenzel said.

"We want to put on as many of these fireworks shows as we can," he said. "We're hoping the state of the world allows us to do that."

Shake the Lake was envisioned as an event for Downtown and Madisonians, but it turned out that a high percentage or people were from out of the area, and Big Top was looking to produce something for those in the community, Stenman said.

Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, said, "I'm sincerely disappointed what had become a really cool Downtown tradition was all too brief."

Big Top is exploring five or six options for this summer, all dependent on whether the coronavirus crisis has begun to wane, Stenman said. "We're in constant communication with Public Health Madison and Dane County," he said.