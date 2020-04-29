Promoter cancels Downtown Madison's Shake the Lake Independence Day fireworks event

Shake the Lake, the Madison Independence Day festival and fireworks show that annually draws tens of thousands to the Lake Monona shoreline, has been canceled, but not because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The event's promoter said it has simply gotten too complex, costly and unpredictable.
"It's a major production," Vern Stenman, president of Big Top Sports & Entertainment said Wednesday. "We had been evaluating the future of that event prior to the pandemic and at this point do not anticipate the event returning. We felt like it was time for the event to evolve and were considering other options. We’re excited about what the future could bring."
Big Top, which also runs the Madison Mallards and Forward Madison and promotes many events at Breese Stevens Field, is exploring multiple options for a scaled-back event or events around the Fourth of July holiday, depending on what state and local public health authorities say will be allowed at that point.
"It is important to note that the event had been made possible exclusively due to the support of Festival Foods and that they remain committed to producing something this year, but there isn’t sufficient information available at this point to make any further comments," Stenman said. "The current situation does not allow us to be able to finalize what that event may be."
The fireworks event is typically held the Saturday before July 4, which this year would be June 27.
Festival, which sponsors Independence Day fireworks events in 22 communities around the state, hopes to proceed in Madison and elsewhere this summer, and is exploring ways to enhance shows through the use of aerobatic drones and other means, senior director of community involvement Brian Stenzel said.
"We want to put on as many of these fireworks shows as we can," he said. "We're hoping the state of the world allows us to do that."
Shake the Lake was envisioned as an event for Downtown and Madisonians, but it turned out that a high percentage or people were from out of the area, and Big Top was looking to produce something for those in the community, Stenman said.
Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, said, "I'm sincerely disappointed what had become a really cool Downtown tradition was all too brief."
Big Top is exploring five or six options for this summer, all dependent on whether the coronavirus crisis has begun to wane, Stenman said. "We're in constant communication with Public Health Madison and Dane County," he said.
Big Top has broached the idea of having a ticketed concert at the city-owned Breese Stevens Field, but Stenman on Wednesday said, "there is no event to consider at this point. Until we have more clarity on gatherings, we can’t discuss any potential events.
"The conversation about a potential event at Breese was just conceptual, and there is nothing tangible to that specific potential event at this time," he said.
At a meeting of the Tenney Lapham Neighborhood Association Board of Directors on Feb. 13, Big Top was proposing a ticketed concert — free for children under 10 years old — on July 3 at Breese Stevens, 917 E. Mifflin St. The event would conclude by 9:45 p.m. and include a 15-minute-long "pyrotechnics" display that would be about half as loud as a traditional fireworks show and wouldn't extend more than about 100 to 200 feet into the air, according to the minutes of the meeting.
"The scale of the event is much smaller than Shake the Lake," said Ald. Patrick Heck, whose 2nd District includes Breese Stevens. "This is not Shake the Lake moved further down the Isthmus."
Breese Stevens has a capacity of just under 10,000 people, but according to the neighborhood meeting minutes, Stenman said he would expect between 3,000 and 4,000 people at the event.
An event at Breese Stevens Field would not have included fireworks, Stenman stressed. "We considered using pyrotechnics similar to what you would see at an indoor rock concert," he said. "It wasn’t never going to be a typical fireworks show."
The Tenney Lapham Board approved a letter of support for the event and it sent to the city's parks superintendent. Parks superintendent Eric Knepp said he received the letter and that any formal request by Big Top would be reviewed by the Park Commission.
In addition to fireworks, Shake the Lake, first held in 2015, featured bands and other entertainment, and food and beer. It replaced the similar Rhythm and Booms, which was held for 21 years at Warner Park on the North Side before moving Downtown for one year, 2014. Rhythm & Booms' organizers pulled out after losing several sponsors.
Last year's Shake the Lake drew 20,000 to 25,000 people but was marred at the end by gunfire that erupted in the John Nolen Drive tunnel. One person sustained minor injuries. Police said a fight between two groups of people who know each other led to the shooting. The incident was not a factor in canceling this year's event, Stenman said.
Stenman didn't rule out an event returning to the Lake Monona waterfront again. "I would never say anything is impossible," he said.
