Prominent Black Madison family says daughter suffered harassment over Downtown mural

A prominent black Madison couple is decrying what they say was the harassment of their daughter and several other young Black adults by a white man Sunday afternoon, and say Madison police are showing their bias by not charging the man with a crime.

Lisa Peyton Caire and Kaleem Caire say their daughter Amari and her friends were doing commissioned Black Lives Matter-related murals at Tantra Wellness on East Wilson Street when the man, Randy Abendroth, stopped his truck to complain that the mural was racist and threatened to tear it down.

Peyton Caire described the murals on her Facebook page as one of Elijah McClain, who died after police in Aurora, Colorado, injected him with anesthetic after a forceful arrest last year; Oluwatoyin Salau, a BLM activist killed last month; and a "pop-art rendering of a beautiful Black Woman."

They say he then pulled his truck over and began walking toward the group before bystanders intervened and the group went into the building where the yoga studio is a tenant.

"All of these strangers who intervened happened to be white," Peyton Caire said.