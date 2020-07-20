You are the owner of this article.
Prominent Black Madison family says daughter suffered harassment over Downtown mural
Prominent Black Madison family says daughter suffered harassment over Downtown mural

Colorado reopens inquiry into Elijah McClain's 2019 death

Attorney, Mari Newman, right, hugs Sheneen McClain last year during a press conference at the Aurora (Colorado) Municipal Center after the police department released the body camera footage of McClain's son, Elijah, being stopped while walking by three officers from the Aurora Police in late August 2019.

 PHILIP B. POSTEN

A prominent black Madison couple is decrying what they say was the harassment of their daughter and several other young Black adults by a white man Sunday afternoon, and say Madison police are showing their bias by not charging the man with a crime.

Lisa Peyton Caire and Kaleem Caire say their daughter Amari and her friends were doing commissioned Black Lives Matter-related murals at Tantra Wellness on East Wilson Street when the man, Randy Abendroth, stopped his truck to complain that the mural was racist and threatened to tear it down.

Peyton Caire described the murals on her Facebook page as one of Elijah McClain, who died after police in Aurora, Colorado, injected him with anesthetic after a forceful arrest last year; Oluwatoyin Salau, a BLM activist killed last month; and a "pop-art rendering of a beautiful Black Woman."

They say he then pulled his truck over and began walking toward the group before bystanders intervened and the group went into the building where the yoga studio is a tenant.

"All of these strangers who intervened happened to be white," Peyton Caire said.

According to cell phone video of the incident posted to Facebook, Abendroth calls the murals "racist" and says, "I don't want to see your (expletive) everyday," and tells the artists, "you don't live here. That's obvious."

The Caires said police were called and spoke with the man but explained to their daughter and the three others that they were treating the incident as a case of free speech.

Peyton Caire disagreed.

It was a "racially motivated attack based on who is acceptable and what is acceptable," she said. "It was not freedom of speech and it was not left to interpretation. ... It was wrong and it was aggressive and it was harassment."

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain did not immediately have information on the incident Monday morning, but was looking into it.

Abendrath was not as his employer, EMS Industrial, of Madison, Monday morning, but a person answering the phone there said the company stands against racism and that the company's president would be making a statement later in the day.

Police protests: How Madison answered the police killing of George Floyd, in photos

