Process laid out for removing Madison City Council member accused of disparaging resident

Madison's city attorney this week laid out a process by which the City Council could remove a member accused of calling a woman a vulgarity during an online council meeting a month ago.
Under the proposal, the council will vote on whether to hold a quasi-judicial hearing later in October to determine whether Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District, called Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores a slur typically deployed against woman. It would then take a 15-vote majority of the 20-member council to vote him out of office.
The incident occurred at around 2:45 a.m. Sept. 2 as the council finished its approval of the creation of an independent police monitor and civilian oversight board. The meeting had began more than eight hours earlier.
Council members were moving on to deliberation of aid for Downtown businesses damaged amid recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations when Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway called on Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores to speak during public comment on the measure. That's when the alleged expletive was heard. At the time, no one responded.
Skidmore has generally been alone among council members in his outspoken support for Madison's police force and in condemning some of the actions of the overwhelmingly liberal council to investigate the department and subject it to greater oversight. He has denied he called Kilfoy-Flores an expletive.
Kilfoy-Flores is a longtime local activist and critic of local police. In 2017, she and Sharon Irwin — grandmother of 2015 police shooting victim Tony Robinson — filed a complaint against former police chief Mike Koval for calling Irwin a "raging lunatic" and violating police "standards of conduct."
Koval later apologized for the remark and was admonished, but not disciplined, for making it by the city's Police and Fire Commission. Other parts of the complaint were dismissed and the city later covered Koval's legal fees related to the case.
This story will be updated.
