Pride for Black Lives draws music, dancing, and crowds to steps of Capitol

Over 100 people gathered at the Pride for Black Lives event on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the Capitol Square on Friday.
They sat on the pavement and stood on the sidewalks in the sunny 72-degree weather. In the stage area closest to the square, emcee and UW professor-who-twerked-with-Lizzo Sami Schalk led the crowd through the afternoon’s events. Giant signs that read “Black Artists Invented Techno” and “Black Queers Gave Us House” were propped up behind her.
It was an afternoon of performances, including lip-synching, dancing and elaborate costumes. Folks in the audience cheered and chanted along, waving their arms in the air to the music. Performer Jasper Madison wore a shimmery white dress and tall, strappy sandals, doing the splits and dancing deep into the crowd.
“All of the things I’ve seen today, both here and up and down State Street, are the most welcoming things I’ve seen since I moved here 13 years ago,” Alicia Pressley said.
Organized by Freedom Inc, Our Lives Magazine and other organizations, the Pride for Black Lives event was held on the 14th day of protests in Madison following the death of George Floyd. Earlier that day, the Department of Health and Human Services announced a ruling that removed discrimination protections for transgender patients in healthcare settings. It was also the fourth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando.
“I feel like getting to have queer black joy is revolutionary in itself,” Pressley said. “And getting to show that there’s joy in solidarity at a party. It’s so exhausting all the time, fighting and showing this kind of self-care. And getting to see your friends and know that there are all these people in town who care and who are in the fight along with you, it’s so beautiful. It feels like a blessing. I’m very proud of my city today.”
“Coming up we have the ball! Signs and markers over here, make your sign to wear!” Schalk said.
The final event of the day was a ball — a judged fashion show that the audience was invited to participate in. Each person had to wear or hold up their best protest sign slogan and dance their way down the runway to impress the judges. Outfits counted, too, of course. Many held signs that said Black Trans Lives Matter. One person was wrapped in a rainbow flag, and another donned a superhero costume retrofitted for a new crusader in town: Bi-derman (that’s Bisexual Spiderman).
When the three finalists were chosen, each had to lead their favorite protest chant. Soon, the crowd was shouting rounds of “If we don’t get it, burn it down,” “Tell me what democracy looks like,” and “All black lives matter.”
“I wanted to come out and support the LGBTQ community, because I know how much it means to them,” said Ashzianna, who participated in the ball and declined to give her last name. She carried a Black Lives Matter sign with a fist raised and a rainbow flag background. “Especially the black community, to not be touched by the police or not looked at right. I just wanted to be out here to support.”
After the show was over, the event ended with a dance party. A line of dancers snaked around the floor, several people started breakdancing, and in the middle of a dance circle, a little girl in purple shorts and shirt moved her arms and legs to the beat. The crowd cheered her on.
Not everyone left was dancing, but some weren’t quite ready to leave yet.
“I’m not much of a dancer, but I still like to watch,” said Alison Fish as she laughed.
One of the runners-up for the protest sign fashion contest was also the DJ for the dance party. Their sign hadn’t been a physical one, instead they had written a slogan across their chest in black marker. As they stood behind the set-up and mixed dance music, the words were still visible: “My body is not a political playground.”
