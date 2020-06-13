Pride for Black Lives draws music, dancing, and crowds to steps of Capitol

When the three finalists were chosen, each had to lead their favorite protest chant. Soon, the crowd was shouting rounds of “If we don’t get it, burn it down,” “Tell me what democracy looks like,” and “All black lives matter.”

“I wanted to come out and support the LGBTQ community, because I know how much it means to them,” said Ashzianna, who participated in the ball and declined to give her last name. She carried a Black Lives Matter sign with a fist raised and a rainbow flag background. “Especially the black community, to not be touched by the police or not looked at right. I just wanted to be out here to support.”

After the show was over, the event ended with a dance party. A line of dancers snaked around the floor, several people started breakdancing, and in the middle of a dance circle, a little girl in purple shorts and shirt moved her arms and legs to the beat. The crowd cheered her on.

Not everyone left was dancing, but some weren’t quite ready to leave yet.

“I’m not much of a dancer, but I still like to watch,” said Alison Fish as she laughed.