Peckham, Terry L.
COTTAGE GROVE—Terry L. Peckham, a daughter, sister, aunt and friend, was unexpectedly lost from a brain aneurysm, at the age of 61, on Friday,…

Schaefer, Natalie Anne Nahn
JANESVILLE—Natalie Anne Nahn Schaefer, age 23, passed away unexpectedly at her apartment in Madison on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. She was born in…

Levine, Daniel J.
MADISON—Daniel J. Levine, age 34, died at Agrace Hospice on Monday, Dec. 8, 2019. Daniel was a kind, sensitive, deep soul, who loved animals, …

