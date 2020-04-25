Preston Patterson a steady presence at temporary homeless men's shelter amid COVID-19 pandemic

Anyone with symptoms goes to a heated trailer in the parking lot where another volunteer and virtual nurses on tablets await. The nurse determines if the men go into shelter, to a medical hotel or a hospital.

Those with no symptoms get checked in by Porchlight staff and must use a hand-washing station before entering Warner Park, where multiple hand-sanitizer stations are set up. Porchlight has one intake worker plus two night mangers on duty from 4 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. A private security guard works from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. All staff and volunteers wear N95 masks.

“It’s one facility, one shelter instead of three,” said Patterson, a Madison native who graduated from West High School. “Everything is out in the open and very spacious. It’s much easier to process guests for intake. No blind spots. It’s one level and everything is handicap-accessible.”

Since the move, conflicts among the men and with staff, have decreased, Patterson said.

“When the guests feel good, our job is much easier and enjoyable,” he said. “This has a lot to do with the help of the Beacon. It’s a great working relationship.”

Patterson, 53, who has a wife, two daughters and two grandchildren, said doing his job — before and during the pandemic — centers on respect.