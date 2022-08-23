 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pressure washing in basement parking area leads to carbon monoxide build-up at Near West Side apartment building, authorities say

Madison fire truck tight crop
PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

Pressure washing in a basement parking area led to a carbon monoxide build-up at a Near West Side apartment building on Saturday afternoon, the Madison Fire Department reported.

No one reported feeling ill as a result of the incident about 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the building in the 700 block of Knickerbocker Street, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The gas-powered pressure washer caused the carbon monoxide build-up, setting off an alarm in a third-floor hallway and 911 being called, Schuster said.

Engine 4 firefighters’ air monitors found CO levels of about 80 parts per million in an elevator, and 60-70 ppm on the third floor. Fire crews began ventilating the building and left after confirming all CO levels were below 5 ppm, Schuster said.

The cleaning crew was advised not to use gas-powered equipment indoors again, Schuster said.

