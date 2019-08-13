After five years as president of Edgewood College, and 21 years serving in various leadership roles at the school, Scott Flanagan is leaving for a position as a consultant for a higher education search firm, the college announced Tuesday.
Flanagan will remain president until the end of August, and will advise Edgewood College through the end of 2019 to help make the transition smooth.
Mary Ellen Gevelinger, who was a tenured faculty member at Edgewood, will serve as interim president.
Located on the Near West Side, Edgewood is a liberal arts Catholic college with around 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
Flanagan has been president since 2014, and has also held positions as executive vice president and vice president for planning and enrollment.
“I have been extraordinarily fortunate to have been able to call Edgewood College home for so many years," Flanagan said. "It has been an honor to work with such outstanding colleagues and students and to be recognized locally, regionally and nationally as an exceptional campus for quality student learning.”
Flanagan's new role will be a Senior Consultant at Academic Search, a higher education search firm that helps colleges an universities navigate transitions, find interim placements and assess candidates for leadership roles.
Edgewood Board of Trustees Chair Lucy Keane said Flanagan has accomplished much during his time as president, including overseeing the recruitment of a more diverse student body, improvements to class sizes, the addition of three new intercollegiate sports, the introduction of affordable pricing strategies and investments in infrastructure, among other successes.
“We have been so lucky to have had Scott in the Edgewood College family for as long as we have,” Keane said.
Flanagan has left Edgewood in a "strong financial position," Keane said, with more reserves and a larger endowment than any other time in the history of the college.
Keane said Gevelinger is up to the task of interim president, and that the school "won't miss a beat." Gevelinger has an Ed.D. in educational leadership and was the Prioress of the Sinsinawa Dominican congregation. Edgewood is also in the Dominican tradition.
Gevelinger said she is looking forward to continuing the work that Flanagan has done.
“I am ready to roll up my sleeves and devote myself to making sure that our students have the best possible college experience in the Dominican tradition,” Gevelinger said.
While Flanagan will no longer be at Edgewood College come September, he said he is grateful for the 21 years he spent working for the school.
"I’m a better person because of my time here," Flanagan said, "and I am hopeful this is a better place because of my presence."