If you see smoke wafting across the Beltline between Todd Drive and Seminole Highway, don't panic.
Prescribed controlled burns have started in the UW-Madison Arboretum along the Beltline, so smoke is possible on the city's freeway, if wind and pressure is just right.
Prescribed burns are also planned in the Lakeshore Nature Preserve on the UW-Madison campus northwest corner along Lake Mendota.
The fires started Tuesday and could be set through May, as well as later in the fall, according to a news release from the university.
The fires are set under strict guidelines, including temperature, wind speed and direction, relative humidity and fuel conditions.
"Before and after each burn, the fire manager checks that all current and expected parameters are within prescribed ranges to conduct a safe fire, have good smoke lift, and meet land care goals," the university release said.
Prescribed burns are needed to keep invasive species under control and also to get rid of old and dry plant materials to reduce the risk of uncontrolled wildfires.
Certain types of growth, such as native prairies, oak savannas and oak woodlands, have evolved to rely on fire for regeneration, so prescribed burns do just that, but under controlled conditions.
Visitors to both the Arboretum and Nature Preserve will be allowed during prescribed burns, but visitors are asked not to use trails that are closed for a prescribed fire, and to keep a safe distance from smoke, flame and heat.