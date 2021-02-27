Preliminary report: Pilot reported 'engine issues' before fatal plane crash near Janesville

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The report said one minute and 16 seconds after the plane took off, one of the pilots asked air traffic control to turn around and land, with the unidentified pilot saying they needed to "work through some engine issues." An air traffic controller acknowledged the request, according to the report, and asked if assistance was needed, to which a pilot replied, "no sir, we should be fine."

No other radio communication was received from the plane, the report said.

Around 9:17 a.m., five minutes after takeoff, the Velocity V-Twin crashed into a tributary for the Rock River.

"The air traffic controller on duty saw the airplane south of the airport just prior to impact," the report said. "He stated that when the airplane was just beyond the trees, he saw it begin to circle left."

Halfway through the circle, the air traffic controller reported the airplane's "bank angle" increased and the nose of the plane "was almost pointed down toward the ground," the report said.

Around the same time, a witness outside his house about half a mile from the crash site reported hearing a "loud roar" and saw a plane with its nose at an estimated 80-degree downward pitch, the report said.