Pre-Christmas blizzard could make travel ‘very difficult to impossible’ for southern Wisconsin, forecasters say

A potential pre-Christmas blizzard could make travel “very difficult to impossible” for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

A winter storm watch is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday morning, with 6 inches or more of snow, winds of 50 miles per hour or higher, and bitter cold wind chills down to 25 below expected, the National Weather Service said.

After some light snow showers overnight, quiet and cold weather is forecast in advance of the storm, which is predicted to begin with light snow moving in from the west on Wednesday night. Up to 2 inches is possible northwest of a line from Monroe to Madison to Sheboygan, the Weather Service said.

With widespread blowing snow significantly reducing visibility, travel could be “very difficult to impossible,” with the worst conditions expected from Thursday evening through Friday evening, the Weather Service said.

AAA projects that from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, 112.7 million people are expected to travel more than 50 miles from home, making it the worst time of the year for treacherous travel conditions.

Two-thirds of the nation’s flights are likely to be impacted by the major storm on Thursday and Friday, according to AccuWeather. Major hubs in the path of the storm include Chicago, Detroit and New York City.

The Weather Service cautions that while there is “high confidence” in a strong winter storm impacting the region late in the week, “there remains some uncertainty with the storm track though, along with the resultant areas of highest impacts.”

In a small slice of good news, lead forecaster Jaclyn Anderson said concern for heavy snowfall is questionable due to a southeast shift in the forecast storm track.

Along with the Midwest blizzard, heavy rain and spotty snow followed by a rapid freeze-up is forecast for the South and East, leading to poor travel conditions there as well, AccuWeather By Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist

From Thursday to Friday, the central barometric pressure of the storm may fall as fast as some hurricanes that experience rapid intensification. That will cause winds to rush in and swirl at high speed around the storm's center, and draw moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic, Sosnowski said.

In addition to Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri could see a blizzard, which officially is defined by the Weather Service as blowing and/or falling snow with winds of at least 35 mph that reduce the visibility to a quarter of a mile or less for at least three hours.

"The exact track of the storm will determine which areas end up in the middle of the blizzard," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "Travel could be totally shut down in Chicago by the storm from late Thursday to Friday."

Just north and west of the storm track, there is the potential for 6 to 12 inches of powdery snow to fall and be pushed around by the high winds.

"And, it is not just during the storm when conditions will be bad," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said. "Frigid air, ongoing gusty winds, blowing and drifting snow and hard-packed snow and ice on the roads will continue to make for horrendous travel conditions on Christmas Eve and perhaps into Christmas Day across much of the Midwest."

More than 24 states east of the Rockies could experience wind gusts topping 50 mph from the storm, which will raise the risk of power outages, AccuWeather said.

Highs in Madison Tuesday through Monday should be falling to around 16 by 11 a.m., 23, falling to around 15 by 5 p.m., 7, 8, 10 and 16, with lows Tuesday night through Sunday night around 2, rising to around 25 by 1 a.m., 2, 1 below, 4 below, and 1 below.

Madison is forecast to see possible snow accumulation 1 inch Wednesday night, 1 to 3 inches Thursday and again Thursday night, the Weather Service said.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis said the big storm could bring near-blizzard conditions, with a long, heavy snow totaling 6 inches or more and winds gusting to 50 mph causing near-whiteout conditions.

Tsaparis sees temperatures bottoming out at 1 below on Christmas Eve into Christmas morning and 5 below Sunday into Monday, before temperatures moderate into the 20s on Monday.

All of this seems appropriate considering that the winter solstice marking the start of calendar winter will be at 3:47 p.m. on Wednesday.

Monday’s high in Madison was 21 at 11:59 p.m., 10 degrees below the normal high and 32 degrees below the record high of 53 for Dec. 19, set in 1877 and 1918.

Monday’s low in Madison was 1 at 7:07 a.m., 16 degrees below the normal low and 26 degrees above the record low of 25 below for Dec. 19, set in 1983.

Officially, 0.01 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.99 inches, 0.91 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 37.02 inches of precipitation, 0.44 inches above normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 19 is 0.76 inches, set in 1987.

Officially, 0.5 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, giving Madison a December and meteorological winter total of 11.1 inches, 3.8 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total rose to 15.9 inches, 5 inches above normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 19 is 10.3 inches, set in 2008.

Madison’s snow depth is 3 inches.



