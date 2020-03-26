Pranks, protests and bell bottoms: Life in Madison in the 1970s

Take a look back at what life in Madison was like in the 1970s with this collection of Wisconsin Historical Society photos.
1970 - Library Mall
Sterling Hall bombing
1970 - Earth Day
1970 - Rock festival
1970 - Anti-war protests
1970 - UW Memorial Union Terrace
1970 - Peace parade
1970 - 'People's Fair'
1971 - Wrapping presents
1971 - Gates of Heaven Synagogue
1972 - Postman delivers mail
1972 - Musician works in studio
1972 - Take Over newspaper
1972 - Reierson Photography Studio
1972 - Circus parade
1973 - Mayor Paul Soglin and wife Diane Thayer-Soglin
1973 - Bucks vs. Rockets
1973 - Meat boycott
1973 - 'Madison People's Poster and Propaganda Collection'
1973 - Main Street
1974 - Toonerville Trolley
1974 - Elm tree cut down
1974 - Drive-in theater
1974 - St. Vincent's
1974 - Lauri Wynn
1975 - Meat cutters strike
1975 - Eugene Parks
1975 - Capitol Square
1975 - Student rally
1976 - Alice in Dairyland
1976 - Student protest
1976 - Riding in costume
1978 - Vel Phillips
1978 - Castle and Doyle
1978 - Nikolais Dance Co.
1978 - Downtown construction
1978 - Carnival swings
1978 - Photographers at Capitol
1978 - Drying tobacco
1978 - Man on a bike
1978 - Juggling on Capitol lawn
1978 - WIAA girls championship
1978 - Barbara Hoffman trial
1978 - 100-year-old barn
1978 - WIAA girls championship
1978 - Anti-nuclear protests
1979 - Rennebohm Drug Store
1979 - UW professor Richard Davis
1979 - Bascom Hill flamingos
1979 - Paul Friedman
1979 - Sitting on Lake Mendota ice
1979 - Gov. Lee Sherman Dreyfus inauguration
1979 - Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
1979 - Dog in gas station
1979 - Day care
1979 - Man and his dog
1979 - Dairy Queen flooding
1979 - Reading newspaper
1979 - Mickie's Dairy Bar
1979 - Kissing couple
