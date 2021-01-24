Power restored to more than 2,000 in Madison area after widespread outage

More than 2,000 homes across the Madison area experienced a power outage after a car crashed into an electrical box near Watts Road Sunday morning.
The impact caused a circuit to go out at the Alliant Energy West Town Substation just before 10 a.m., and left 2,034 customers without power, Alliant Energy spokesperson Scott Reigstad said in a statement.
Alliant Energy was able to repair the problem and restore power to 1,528 homes within an hour. Power was restored to the remaining homes in a phased approach as the company worked to fix the damage.
Power was back on in all 2,034 customers by 12:22 p.m. Reigstad said.