Power restored to more than 2,000 in Madison area after widespread outage
Power restored to more than 2,000 in Madison area after widespread outage

More than 2,000 homes across the Madison area experienced a power outage after a car crashed into an electrical box near Watts Road Sunday morning. 

The impact caused a circuit to go out at the Alliant Energy West Town Substation just before 10 a.m., and left 2,034 customers without power, Alliant Energy spokesperson Scott Reigstad said in a statement. 

Alliant Energy was able to repair the problem and restore power to 1,528 homes within an hour. Power was restored to the remaining homes in a phased approach as the company worked to fix the damage. 

Power was back on in all 2,034 customers by 12:22 p.m. Reigstad said. 

