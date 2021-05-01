Power outages in Madison area were caused by raccoon getting into substation

A number of outages in Madison and surrounding suburbs that left thousands without power Friday night were caused by a raccoon getting into a substation in Verona, according to Alliant Energy.

The raccoon was able to get into the substation near the intersection of McKee Road and S. Pleasant View Road, which caused the outages that left about 11,500 customers without power from around 9:30 p.m. Friday to shortly before midnight, Alliant Energy spokesperson Cindy Tomlinson said.

"It's really their natural habitat, so as much as we create an area that protects our service equipment and everything, we all know that animals have an ability to get to where they want," Tomlinson said.

The loss of power affected parts of southwest Madison, Middleton, Verona and Fitchburg. Most power was restored by around 11:40 p.m. Friday.

Bruce Richards, director of facilities and engineering at Verona-based Epic Systems, said Alliant Energy was able to restore the company's power by around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, but Epic's uninterruptable power supply (UPS) and generators were able to keep systems afloat. Epic's generators restored power throughout the company's campus in about two minutes.

