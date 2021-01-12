 Skip to main content
Power outage leads to discovery of fire at Far East Side hotel, authorities say
Power outage leads to discovery of fire at Far East Side hotel, authorities say

City of Madison Fire Department file photo, fire truck.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A power outage led to the discovery of a fire at a Far East Side hotel on Sunday night, authorities reported.

Multiple guests at the Rodeway Inn & Suites, 4845 Hayes Road, reported a power outage Sunday night shortly after 9:30 p.m., and that led to the discovery of a fire in the hotel, Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a report.

Hotel security escorted Engine Co. 8 to the second floor, where firefighters encountered gray smoke in the hallway. They eventually found smoke coming from two electrical outlets inside one of the guest rooms, and pulled drywall to uncover a small fire that they were able to extinguish with a water can, Schuster said.

The fire did not extend to the next room or to the first floor directly below, Schuster said.

No injuries were reported, the people who were staying the room where the fire happened moved to a different room and no other occupants were displaced, Schuster said.

