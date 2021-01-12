Power outage leads to discovery of fire at Far East Side hotel, authorities say

A power outage led to the discovery of a fire at a Far East Side hotel on Sunday night, authorities reported.

Multiple guests at the Rodeway Inn & Suites, 4845 Hayes Road, reported a power outage Sunday night shortly after 9:30 p.m., and that led to the discovery of a fire in the hotel, Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a report.

Hotel security escorted Engine Co. 8 to the second floor, where firefighters encountered gray smoke in the hallway. They eventually found smoke coming from two electrical outlets inside one of the guest rooms, and pulled drywall to uncover a small fire that they were able to extinguish with a water can, Schuster said.

The fire did not extend to the next room or to the first floor directly below, Schuster said.

No injuries were reported, the people who were staying the room where the fire happened moved to a different room and no other occupants were displaced, Schuster said.

Photos of the year: A look back at the Wisconsin State Journal's top photos of 2020

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.