The Dane County Regional Airport reported that it suffered a power outage Monday morning, and a backup generator failed as well.
The airport posted a series of tweets from its account @MSN_airport on the situation, including one that stated that the airport terminal is closed and told people not to travel to the airport until additional information is posted.
Power Outage Update: the airport terminal is currently closed. Do not travel to the airport until you receive additional information.— MSN Airport (@MSN_Airport) January 21, 2019
Earlier the airport stated that morning flights will be impacted until power is returned and advising people with flights to check with their airline.
Power outage update: morning flights will be impacted until power is returned. Check directly with your airline.— MSN Airport (@MSN_Airport) January 21, 2019
The airport also said that planes were able to land and depart safely, with only terminal operations affected.
