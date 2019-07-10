A power outage at about 9 a.m. Wednesday in Downtown Madison affected a number of buildings both on and off Capitol Square, including the City-County Building and the Madison Municipal Building.
Madison Gas and Electric spokesman Steve Schultz said a piece of equipment failed in the South Butler Street area, but it wasn't because of the hot and humid weather, since the utility's equipment is designed to handle both summer and winter conditions in Madison.
Police were directing traffic at some intersections because traffic lights weren't operating, and officers also were stationed in public buildings without power.
Around 35 customers were powerless at mid-morning, with some of the customers representing entire buildings, including several state buildings such as GEF 1.
The Dane County 911 Center was without power for a second before the emergency generator system kicked in, a dispatcher told The State Journal.
Power started coming back about an hour after it went out, and everyone reportedly had power back on before noon.