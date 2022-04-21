 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Power out for about 100 customers on East Side, MGE reports

Madison Gas and Electric reported that 98 customers lost power just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

The outage in the Darbo/Worthington neighborhood started at 7:56 a.m. and power should be restored by 10:15 a.m., MGE said.

A squirrel caused the outage.

