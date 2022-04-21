Power out for about 100 customers on East Side, MGE reports

Madison Gas and Electric reported that 98 customers lost power just before 8 a.m. Thursday.
The outage in the Darbo/Worthington neighborhood started at 7:56 a.m. and power should be restored by 10:15 a.m., MGE said.
A squirrel caused the outage.
Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal
