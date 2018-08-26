The stretch of Highway 14 between Middleton and Cross Plains was reopened Sunday following torrential rains last week, while officials in Madison and Monona continued to prepare for potential flooding from a fresh round of storms expected this week.
Highway 14, a major route in Dane County to reach the Wisconsin River, remains closed to thru traffic, though, as a bridge west of Black Earth was washed out when areas of Dane County received between 11 and 15 inches of rain over Monday and Tuesday of last week.
The immediate effect of the massive rainfall was primarily contained to the western half of the county, but the water that fell in the Yahara River watershed has swollen lakes, putting Madison and Monona on alert as more rain is expected Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin said at a news conference Sunday that 160,000 sandbags had been filled to help protect low-lying areas of the city that are near Lake Mendota and Lake Monona.
City officials initially cautioned residents living along the isthmus about potential flooding, but have since warned those living in the Monona Bay and Brittingham Park areas as well as a stretch of Sherman Avenue, Soglin said.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the Madison area Sunday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service, with most areas predicted to receive about ½ inch of rain.
One inch of rain could fall over Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
The high lake levels have already flooded some streets on the Near East Side, and city engineer Rob Phillips said these areas are more susceptible to flash floods even with a small amount of rain given the height of the surrounding lakes.
East Johnson Street from North Baldwin Street to Fordem Avenue remained closed to traffic Sunday. An inbound lane for East Washington Avenue between First Street and Blair Street was also closed Sunday, and parking is restricted on both sides.
To help alleviate traffic congestion on the city's Near East Side, UW-Madison and city officials are encouraging incoming freshmen and returning university students to approach the city from the south or west.
Sunday marked the first move-in day for the thousands of students living in university housing, which will continue Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
"Moving in day, even under normal circumstances, is quite a challenge," Soglin said.
Commuters on Monday can also continue to take Metro Transit buses for free in an effort to cut down on the number of cars around Downtown.
Lake Mendota had been rising since the historic rainfall, but the water level dropped about 1 inch Sunday compared to Saturday. Lake Monona, though, rose about ¾ inch in that time span as water travels downstream through the Yahara River.
Monona officials said sandbagging efforts continued Sunday, adding that property owners should stabilize and fortify their sandbag walls.
Phillips said that while an evacuation of Madison residents is not expected, the city has a plan in place as a contingency.
More than 1,200 individual reports of damaged private property have been called into a 211 line operated by United Way of Dane County to document the damage done by the flooding, Dane County officials said.