Pop-ups now open: Madison microbusinesses settle in on State Street

In a boost to State Street's retail scene, two vacant storefronts just became home to 11 small businesses.
Culture Collectives, the first incarnation of a new city-run pop-up shop initiative, opened in 440 and 444 State St. last Saturday, and additional vendors have been setting up shop throughout the week. The project, first proposed in May, is designed to give entrepreneurs from marginalized groups a space on the historic retail corridor, with each vendor displaying their products in a section of the two retail spaces.
Vendors were recruited and selected with help from the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce and the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce. They sell products ranging from bath salts and West African beads to specialized shoelaces and boutique clothing.
“These vendors are unique and diverse,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a press release. “Most of their products you cannot get anywhere else in the city, which is why these pop-ups will enhance the special shopping experience on State Street.”
The project is time-limited, as the landlord, JD McCormick Properties plans to eventually redevelop the site. The company has leased the spaces to the city below market rate for a year. City Council voted in June to allocate $100,000 for the program.
City staff did not immediately respond to requests for further information on Friday, but in initial discussions of the project, city staff said that tenants would pay nominal rent and be able to decide whether to rent their spaces for as little as a few months or as long as a year.
The space is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but each vendor will set their own hours. With the help of other vendors, customers can purchase products from vendors who are away. The city will host a grand opening for the shops on Oct. 22, the day of the next Madison Night Market.
Pop in the pop-up
On Friday afternoon, four vendors were open for business, greeting customers and helping each other perfect their window displays. At 440 State St., Elizabeth Vang of Ardorposh stood between tidy racks of clothing. Since 2019, she’s operated an online boutique of women’s clothing and sold at vendor events across Dane County. She focuses on trendy but modest pieces — think longer hemlines and more coverage — and she's got a soft spot for comfortable dresses.
The pop-up shop is Vang’s first foray into the world of brick-and-mortar retail. She learned about the program through the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce.
“I felt like I needed to try this out to see what kind of potential there would be for my business in the future, to see if this is really for me or not,” Vang said.
A couple yards away are shelves of soaps, lotions and body polishes from Restoration Soap & Bodycare. Owner Ruth Collins makes the products in her Sun Prairie home, where she’s converted parts of her house and garage into a workshop. She avoids artificial fragrances and dyes, instead using natural clays and oils scented with fruits and extracts.
Friday was Collins’ first day in the new shop. She’s going on her fifth year in business, but until the pop-up shop, she’d sold only online and at local farmers’ markets.
She applied for a spot at the State Street space after hearing about the opportunity through Upstart, an entrepreneur training program she attended. She figured the space would provide additional exposure for her brand, plus a chance to see customers face to face.
“I love interacting with customers, but I haven’t gotten the chance to have an actual, physical retail location,” Collins said.
Just a few steps further into the shop is March-Isa Co., featuring a rack of colorfully patterned dresses, shelves of woven goods and a table full of necklaces, all imported by Isatou Sanneh from her native country, The Gambia.
Before the pop-up shop opened, Sanneh, who moved to Madison from The Gambia four years ago, was running a different import business under the same name, selling West African oysters and smoked catfish from freezers in her basement. Gambian people love those foods, Sanneh said, explaining that she sells them through groups on WhatsApp and Facebook.
And the Gambian population in the Madison area has been growing, as evidenced by the fact that Sanneh has a full-time job with the Sun Prairie Area School District as a bilingual assistant for families that speak Mandinka, a key language in West Africa.
Sanneh, who serves as vice president of the Sene-Gambian Women’s Association, was eager for a chance to showcase West African goods at the pop-up shop. But the program is designed for non-food retail businesses, so she began building an inventory of other Gambian goods too.
“I think this can help us to tell people more about our culture and expose some of the beautiful stuff we have to offer to people in America,” Sanneh said.
‘I love it down here’
Next door, at 444 State Street, Sarah Denise of Oceans Laugh had the space to herself for the day. She launched her bath products business in March 2020, just before the COVID pandemic shut down businesses across Wisconsin, so she spent her first year and a half doing online sales. In May 2021, she left her full-time job at a call center to work on her business full time.
Now, she’s excited to be able to pitch her spa-like luxuries — foot soaks made with Himalayan salt and dried flowers, along with flower bath kits that come with floating candles and bags of fresh flowers — to anyone who happens down State Street.
She plans to be at the shop seven days a week, and she's decked out the window display with tiny pumpkins, straw and other fall-themed purchase from the dollar store and Walmart.
Denise learned about the pop-up program through the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce. “I thought it was a beautiful idea … I've never heard of such a thing,” she said. If she really wanted a retail store, she told herself, “this is it.”
She said a lot of people of color don’t have access to a retail atmosphere like State Street, and she hopes the city sees more such initiatives in the future.
She knows that her spot at the pop-up shop is only temporary, but she’s feeling optimistic about what might come next. She’s heard that some State Street landlords might be redeveloping their storefronts into a larger number of smaller retail spaces, which might better fit the budget of entrepreneurs like her.
Or, she thinks, maybe she and her fellow pop-up tenants could go in on a place together.
“I love it down here, oh my goodness,” she said. “Hopefully some of the other people like it too. You never know, maybe we all can find a space and move somewhere else and share the responsibility.”
Here are the other vendors selling in the pop-up shop, according to a city release:
Better Footprints, an eco-friendly shop selling reusable and naturally made products such as solid shampoo bars, toxic-free makeup and reusable straws
DKs Boutique, which sells “unique accessories for all ages.”
El Legado, which offers imported clothes, accessories, jewelry and other handmade goods
Intuition Productions, a multimedia edutainment production and merchandise company
Madame Chu Delicacies, which sells Southeast Asian delicacies
Nobbits USA, which sells specialized shoelaces designed to stay tight
OnlyOne Photography, which offers photography services and wall art
