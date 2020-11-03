Polls open on historic, pandemic-marred Election Day

Residents of battleground Wisconsin headed to the polls Tuesday amid the divisions fueled by Donald Trump's presidency and a pandemic that's infected more than 232,000 people, killed 2,050 and convinced more than 40% of voting-age people to cast their ballots early.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Voters who have asked for and received absentee ballots, but not yet turned them in, can drop them off at their local polling place. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Wisconsin also offers Election Day registration, so people not registered to vote can do so at their local polling places and cast ballots Tuesday.

In Brown County, there were about 80 people in line when the polls opened at the Swan Club, a banquet hall established in 1960 in De Pere.

Northeast Wisconsin is a key region of the state for both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. In 2016, Trump grabbed nearly 53% of the vote in Brown County with Hillary Clinton getting almost 42%. Trump is hoping to build on that margin but if Biden can close that gap, it could be a key to turning the state blue.

“It’s about time we end the four years of what’s going on,” said Ryan Boerst, 37, an architectural designer. “Just kind of wrap it up and find an answer.”