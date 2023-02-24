Madison police are searching for a suspect in the death of a woman on the East Side on Wednesday.

The woman was found inside her home in the 3400 block of Richard Street on Wednesday, and her death was ruled a homicide Friday. Neighbors had reported hearing a disturbance, police said.

Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer and said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Authorities said he has ties to the North and East sides of Madison as well as the Lodi, Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Belleville areas.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.