Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG FORMING OVER SOUTH CENTRAL WI... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT MONDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT MONDAY. * TIMING...AREAS OF DENSE FOG WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND OVER SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING HOURS. * VISIBILITY...1/4 MILE TO HUNDREDS OF FEET. * IMPACTS...SUDDEN REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY ARE EXPECTED. SLOW DOWN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&