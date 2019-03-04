A 71-year-old Madison Dane County Jail male inmate died Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities found the inmate, a Madison resident, unresponsive at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday and took him to Meriter Hospital, where he died on Sunday, said Dane County Sheriff's Sgt. Mark Schroeder.
The death doesn't appear to be suspicious, he said.
Schroeder declined to name the man because the death was still under investigation.
The inmate was in jail waiting for an initial court appearance. He was accused of battery, aggravated battery, endangering safety and disorderly conduct, he said.
The Middleton Police and Sun Prairie police departments are investigating the death, he said.
Schroeder said the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on Sunday. That office will release the inmate's name and cause of death.