Janesville police dog Fred has cancer, but he's not letting it stop him from working.
The Janesville Police Department announced on Friday Fred will be getting shots to treat the melanoma found in one of the pads on the left hind paw, a location for this cancer not typical for canines.
"Fred developed a limp earlier this year from what appeared to be an injury to his left hind paw," said Sgt. Dean Sukus. "After treatment from our regular veterinarians, the wound did not heal."
Fred was taken to another veterinary clinic, where it was believed one of his paw pads may contain a foreign object.
"On June 6, a procedure was done to remove a portion of the pad on the third toe," Sukus said. "It was sent for testing and we were informed it tested positive for melanoma cancer."
Other tests were done to see if cancer had spread, but the tests were negative. Since it wasn't known if all of the cancer had been removed when the section of pad was removed, Fred is going in for a round of shots, and if more treatment is needed, he might lose the toe.
Officer Drew Severson, Fred's partner, discovered an organization based in Madison called Czar's Promise, which funds canine cancer research and treatment.
"Czar's Promise has graciously agreed to pay for all of Fred's cancer treatments, beginning next week," Sukus said.
"Fred remains on the street, providing service to the citizens of Janesville."