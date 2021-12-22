Police Chief Shon Barnes faces civil rights complaint by former officer

A former Madison police officer has filed a civil rights complaint against Chief Shon Barnes, city officials confirmed Wednesday, although the nature of the complaint could not be determined.

The complaint was filed by Mikaela Gardner, Norman Davis, the director of the city's Civil Rights department, confirmed.

Davis said the department would release no further information while the investigation is ongoing.

A former UW women's hockey player who played on the 2019 championship team, Gardner recently left the Madison police force. Barnes was hired as police chief in February.

Gardner could not be reached for comment. A spokesperson with the Madison Police Department also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

State Journal reporter Chris Rickert contributed to this report.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.