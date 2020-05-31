Police: 75 Madison businesses damaged, looted or both after clashes Saturday night

Dozens of businesses along Madison's State Street had shattered windows, were looted or both Sunday morning after a protest calling for justice in the police custody death of George Floyd turned destructive Saturday afternoon and continued overnight.
A cleanup effort was underway Sunday morning to sweep shattered glass and scrub graffiti on the pedestrian street and frequent spot for protests in Madison.
Anger over Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody led to a tense, hours-long standoff starting Saturday afternoon and going into early Sunday between police in riot gear and protesters. Police used pepper spray and tear gas to try to control the crowd, while some responded by throwing rocks and water bottles back at police.
By Sunday morning, approximately 75 businesses on State Street were damaged, looted or both; a police squad car was completely torched and had two rifles stolen from it; and several other police cars were damaged, according to the Madison Police Department.
Police said in a 4 a.m. update on the situation that one officer was injured, multiple small fires set in Downtown streets were put out, and three arrests were made.
Other buildings throughout Madison also were looted, including at East Towne and West Towne malls — far from the initial peaceful protest that drew thousands to Downtown.
The scene that unfolded in Madison could be seen in cities across the country Saturday as anger over Floyd and the police killings of other unarmed black men fueled protests.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway declared a local state of emergency late Saturday, putting in place a curfew for the Isthmus. The curfew remains in effect Sunday, starting at 9:30 p.m. and going until 5 a.m. Monday.
