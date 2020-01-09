You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Plumbing maintenance results in fire that displaced residents and caused $35,000 damage
top story

Plumbing maintenance results in fire that displaced residents and caused $35,000 damage

{{featured_button_text}}

Plumbing maintenance turned into a fire that caused $35,000 in damage and displaced residents of an apartment building on the 500 block of Northport Drive Wednesday.

Maintenance personnel used a torch to work on bathroom plumbing in the eight-unit apartment complex when they noticed smoke inside the wall and called 911, fire department spokesperson Bernadette Galvez said in a statement.

Occupants exited the building, with no injuries reported, after a fire alarm was activated. Firefighters entered a second floor apartment, noticed smoke and found the fire had traveled up the wall and into an attic area. The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes.

Apartment building residents are displaced until Madison Gas and Electric can restore power and Red Cross was notified to assist with temporary housing and emergency needs.

All residents, except for those who reside in the apartment that caught fire and the unit below, will be allowed to return to their homes once MGE completes the power restoration project Thursday, Galvez said.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Martinelli, Daniel J.
Obituaries

Martinelli, Daniel J.

COLUMBUS—Daniel J. Martinelli, age 56, of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, the day after he joyfully spent Chris…

Johnson, Renea M.
Obituaries

Johnson, Renea M.

RIO—Renea M. Johnson, age 59, peacefully went home to her Lord and Savior surrounded by her family and friends, in the comfort of her home on …

Racine police officer on administrative leave after OWI citation in Oshkosh
Crime and Courts

Racine police officer on administrative leave after OWI citation in Oshkosh

Zachariah S. Hyatt, 25, was cited by the University of Oshkosh Police Department for operating while intoxicated as a first offense, operating with a prohibited alcohol content of greater than or equal to 0.15, unreasonable and imprudent speed, driving in a bicycle lane, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, and failing to wear a seat belt for an alleged incident on Nov. 9.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics