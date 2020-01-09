Plumbing maintenance results in fire that displaced residents and caused $35,000 damage

Plumbing maintenance turned into a fire that caused $35,000 in damage and displaced residents of an apartment building on the 500 block of Northport Drive Wednesday.

Maintenance personnel used a torch to work on bathroom plumbing in the eight-unit apartment complex when they noticed smoke inside the wall and called 911, fire department spokesperson Bernadette Galvez said in a statement.

Occupants exited the building, with no injuries reported, after a fire alarm was activated. Firefighters entered a second floor apartment, noticed smoke and found the fire had traveled up the wall and into an attic area. The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes.

Apartment building residents are displaced until Madison Gas and Electric can restore power and Red Cross was notified to assist with temporary housing and emergency needs.

All residents, except for those who reside in the apartment that caught fire and the unit below, will be allowed to return to their homes once MGE completes the power restoration project Thursday, Galvez said.

