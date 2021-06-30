Gretchen Treu has one word to describe March 2020: terrifying.

Like so many business owners, the co-owner of iconic downtown Madison bookstore A Room of One’s Own was glued to the news reports about the deadly virus running through the city, desperate to keep the store’s staff, customers and community safe.

Treu and co-owner Wes Lukes decided that the best option was to lock the doors until the threat passed.

“We were like, ‘Oh my God, we might be closed for a couple of weeks. Oh! That'll be devastating for our business!’” Treu said with a wry laugh.

Those couple weeks turned into 15 months of locked doors. But it's been far from the dire fate Treu feared last spring. The business received about $120,000 in forgivable loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, allowing all staff to keep working at their usual pay.

Meanwhile, as orders poured in online, the 46-year-old business transformed its shop floor into a distribution center for a massively expanded shipping operation. To keep business flowing through the coming months, the store’s staff experimented with new ways of recommending books, staying in touch with customers and hosting events.

Treu hasn’t found time to study the shop’s 2020 numbers. (“It doesn’t super matter to me — we’re here now,” they said.) But the shop, which used to do 90% of its business in-store, ended 2020 just 20% short of 2019 sales, which were higher than usual due to the national Bookstores Against Borders fundraiser the shop organized in response to the Trump administration’s border policies.

It’s a similar story at other independent bookstores in Dane County, where owners and managers say the same loyal followings that have long helped them hold their own in an era of online shopping have turned out in force to see them through the pandemic.

Pete Schmitt, a customer of Mystery to Me on Monroe Street since its opening day, donated to the store’s emergency fund early in the pandemic before resuming his usual book-buying. “$100 was tight for us but it was for many others too. Together we all were able to help (them) survive the immediate chaos,” Schmitt wrote in an email, explaining that he’d become friends with store owner Joanne Berg over the years. “I have no doubt that they would certainly do the same for us.”

Customer Libby Gerds stepped up her shopping too. “We really value the connections and community a bookstore offers, and I really wanted those to be there when all of this was over,” Gerds wrote.

“Every time I went in, I happily bought more books than I meant to,” wrote Molly Walsh, adding that reading is what got her through the pandemic. “Mystery to Me is one of my favorite places to go. I did not want it to close.”

Meanwhile, these shops are getting company: The county welcomed at least two new bookshops last year, including its only Black-owned bookstore. Another new combination bookstore, bar and cafe is set to open next week on Regent Street. Now, as the virus loosens its grip on the state, shops new and old are thinking about how to hold onto their best pandemic innovations to create a stronger future.

Readers to the rescue

Independent bookstores have been waging an uphill battle since well before the pandemic struck. It might be hard to remember now, but Amazon started out in 1995 as the particular bogeyman of independent bookstores. The online retailer’s massive scale meant it could undercut brick-and-mortar stores and survive on much lower returns per book. Add to that the growing share of the book market held by big box bookstores like Barnes & Noble and the now-defunct Borders, and independent bookstores, Americans were told, weren’t long for this world.

“Our biggest concern is always Amazon. It’s so easy for people,” said Berg, who opened Mystery to Me in 2013. But the retired University of Wisconsin-Madison administrator decided early on that Amazon wasn’t really her competition.

“I don't do what they do, and they do not do what I do,” she said. “Mystery to Me is all about community. It's about having someone walk in the door and say they're looking for a new read, being able to really talk with them about what they like, and finding just the right thing.

“Amazon has a formula: If you like this, you might like this,” she added. “Ours is much more personal.”

Charlotte Martin, who left a job at health records giant Epic Systems in 2019 to become Mystery to Me’s first events manager, views brick-and-mortar bookstores as modern necessities. “We’re living in a time where people are interested in and committed to educating ourselves about so many things, whether it's foraging for mushrooms or anti-racism, and everything in between,” Martin said.

“We go out of our way to make it feel like a safe space to not know something and ask. I think that's probably why bookstores have not died off totally.”

Treu agreed. “A lot of people view independent bookstores as a cultural center, a place to gather, a place to find unusual perspectives and unique, locally relevant conversations,” they said. “People really value that.”

Some might need the convenience and low prices of Amazon, Treu said, “but if enough people make a point of supporting the kinds of businesses that they love and that are doing the kinds of things that they respect … then we can survive.”

Until March 2020, shops like Treu’s had done just that. In 2009, 1,401 independent bookstore companies were running 1,651 shops, according to the American Booksellers Association membership counts. By the end of 2019, those numbers had grown, with 1,887 companies operating 2,524 shops.

But with many bookstores shutting their doors for months, what they could offer fundamentally changed. Some wondered if they’d make it through. But their customers again chose to keep them afloat.

Arcadia Books in Spring Green, once highly dependent on foot traffic from American Players Theatre patrons, saw a surge in online orders and came within half a percentage point of their 2019 sales. Mystery to Me customers lined up outside in winter to take their turn browsing the shelves and bought about 800 puzzles. At A Room of One’s Own, customers stocked up on gift cards and insisted the shop add a “donate” button to its site.

Around the country, book lovers did the same. It probably didn’t hurt that libraries cut back services and that crushing demand slowed Amazon’s speedy delivery times. According to the American Booksellers Association, online sales for independent bookstores jumped 680% in 2020.

“It’s premature to forecast what the third and fourth quarter of business will look like this year,” the association’s senior strategy officer Dan Cullen wrote in an email, noting that, as customers resume their pre-pandemic activities, they might shift their spending elsewhere.

“Hopefully, customers realized the importance of local bookstores, and other Main Street businesses, during the pandemic and will continue to support them,” Cullen said.

Choose your own adventure

It isn’t just loyal customers and government support that have seen independent bookstores through. It’s also a wave of creativity, as booksellers sought new ways to provide the personalized recommendations and human connections their customers expect.

Among the duties booksellers love most is “handselling,” the art of helping customers decide what to read next or what to buy for a book-loving friend or grandchild. Martin at Mystery to Me sees it as her job to help people find something that will make them love reading.

“I can't count the number of times that people are like, ‘I'm trying to get back into reading. Do you have ‘Moby Dick?’ And I'm like, ‘What is wrong with you?’” Martin said. “It’s fun to reteach adults that reading is fun, and you don't actually have to read the dry stuff. He never gets the whale. That's all that happens.”

The pandemic took the hands out of handselling, but shops like Mystery to Me found alternatives. In addition to the usual recommendations in their email newsletters, booksellers counseled countless customers by phone. Staff at Mystery to Me and Arcadia Books held virtual happy hours where they’d share the best things they’d read lately, while Rye Kimmett of Verona’s Kismet Books offered short video reviews on Instagram.

Several shops also began offering subscriptions, mailing out a hand-selected book each month. Customers would select a genre and answer a series of online questions about their preferences. Multiple shops plan to make these subscription programs permanent.

“It felt like a really good way for people to invest in our expertise and say, ‘Hey here's a chunk of money, and I'm excited to get a book that you pick for me,” Treu said.

Treu chooses the books for the shop’s science fiction subscribers — including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

“I love my subscription,” the mayor wrote in an email. “Every month I get a book in the mail, and so far they’ve been things I wouldn’t have picked myself, but I’ve enjoyed them all. I don’t have a lot of time to read, but this subscription helps me make the most of that time.”

Some shops experimented with other sales schemes, too. When Mystery to Me offered one-time, personalized surprise boxes filled with volumes from the shop’s backstock, staff received nearly 200 requests, far exceeding their expectations. A Room of One’s Own offered similar deals in an effort to downsize ahead of its move to the Atwood neighborhood later this summer.

And many shops stepped up their social media game, using Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to connect with familiar customers and make a name with new ones. Perhaps no one did that better than Misian Taylor, who runs the Twitter and Instagram accounts for A Room of One’s Own. The Twitter account, known for its no-holds-barred takes on social justice, now has more than 20,000 followers.

“I knew name recognition and national support could do wonders for a Midwestern feminist bookstore's longevity and my goal has always been for Room to be around forever,” Taylor said in an email. “It didn't make sense to me that Room wasn't already a household name among queers, activists and feminists across the country the way Bluestockings in New York and Women & Children First in Chicago are. It became my goal to make that happen through our social media.

“My job is to try to translate the vibe of the store, our politics, our joys, our staff, the coolest parts about Madison into content that anyone who shares our values would want to be part of.”

When protesters took to the streets last summer calling for an end to police violence against Black Americans, Taylor was at the Twitter helm, making clear that the store didn’t want to be on the sidelines. In March, a white man killed eight people, including six Asian women, at three Atlanta massage parlors, and a spokesperson for that Atlanta-area sheriff’s office said that the suspect was having “a really bad day.” In response, Taylor tweeted, “If the choices are police that *continuously* empathize with white supremacist terrorists and no police, I'm going with no police every time.”

Taylor attributes the shop’s surge in followers to “how unabashedly queer we are, my all-caps joy Twitter rants, and our responses to violent, racist, transphobic policies and events.”

“I think folks have appreciated that we are honest and loud about the things we love and things we don't,” Taylor said. “I say the things on our social media that I believe, that I need to hear, and that I would want my local bookstore to say.”

Perhaps the biggest adjustment for independent bookstores has been the move away from in-person book readings and signings. Arcadia Books, which would typically hold at least one in-person event each weekend, has been all-virtual since March. The store has hosted online events with authors from across the country, including Lacy Crawford and Lydia Fitzpatrick of California, Dinah Yessne of Vermont and Ginger Gaffney of New Mexico. Its Zoom book club draws participants from as far away as Japan.

Arcadia has one in-person event on the books for October, and staff might start planning book signings for summer. But while they’re looking forward to inviting customers back, they’re also hoping to keep an option for those who want to attend virtually.

“People have decided that they like to sit on their couch instead of driving to get to the store to do a book event,” manager Nancy Baenen said.

And it’s more efficient for bookstores, co-manager Todd Miller said, since they never know how many people will turn out for an in-person event. “Virtual events ... don't necessarily trigger high sales, but it's just a way of communicating with our customers,” he said.

The online option also opens events to those who live in rural areas or have disabilities, childcare responsibilities or work schedules that prevent them from attending in person. And it lets bookstores host authors who might never have included Madison on a tour, like award-winning English novelist Claire Fuller, who visited Mystery to Me virtually in May.

Turning the page

Now, A Room of One’s Own is preparing for another big change. In January, real estate developer Core Spaces announced plans to erect a 10-story, 481-unit apartment building on the site the bookstore has called home for more than 20 years.

But the bookstore’s owners never really considered calling it quits. “By that point, the community had seen us through so much,” Treu said, and the store had proven it wasn’t as dependent on its location as many had thought. Besides, it had been less than three years since Treu and Lukes, both longtime shop employees, bought the business.

“We want to do so much, we want to be so much for so much longer than that.”

At 2717 Atwood Ave., they found a 4,300-square-foot spot surrounded by independent businesses like Midwest Beauty House, Stalzy’s Deli and Wayward Tattoo. It offered lower rent, and, perhaps more importantly, stability. In February, they signed a 20-year lease with the option to renew for another 20 years

“We have a lot of good protections in place for our new space, so we won't have to do this again,” Treu said.

They’re currently aiming to move into the new place in late July or early August. Then, about a year and a half after locking their old doors, they just might be ready to invite customers to browse the shelves again.

“We’re feeling really optimistic, both for ourselves and generally for bookstores,” Treu said. “I think a lot of people are realizing that there's a need for independent businesses and bookstores. Books help people connect and communicate with one another and learn and enjoy themselves.

“In the pandemic, we've needed both comfort and knowledge, more than ever, and I think we are in a position to help people find that.”

