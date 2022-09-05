 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Play 'Spot the drone pilot'

One of the hazards of operating a flying camera is that it’s not always possible for the pilot to stay out of the shot, as evidenced in these outtakes of some of the Wisconsin State Journal’s recent drone videos.

With a hand-held camera, the shooter is almost always behind the lens. But when you send the camera hundreds of feet away, your field of view widens exponentially. And that’s when you realize you may be standing in the most interesting part of the shot, or at least next to it. I'll sometimes sneak those shots in I'm just one of many other people in the shot. Other times, it's too distracting, and I have to toss the footage. Here are some recent drone videos in which I Bigfooted myself.

Phil Brinkman's favorite drone videos of 2021

As the Wisconsin State Journal's city editor, I don't get the chance to get out from behind my desk as much as I did when I was a reporter. But as the newspaper's FAA-certified drone pilot, I can always find an excuse to get outside to fly (or, as happened sometimes last year, even inside). Seen from the air, even some of the most mundane things take on a fresh appearance. Here are five short projects from 2021 that stood out.      

In mid-winter, a summer oasis for Madison-area tennis players

This was a bright spot during the depths of the pandemic. Shut out of their indoor tennis club, a die-hard group of tennis enthusiasts cleared the snow off a tennis court in Fitchburg and played outdoors much of the winter. 

Skiing the Birkie in Madison's Elver Park

In February, skiiers in the American Birkebeiner, normally held in northern Wisconsin, participated in a series of virtual events due to the pandemic. For a story by reporter Chris Hubbuch, I set out to document the time trials held in Madison's Elver Park.

The view from the newsroom (pandemic edition)

Before vaccines were widely available, almost everyone at the Wisconsin State Journal worked from home last year. There were days I was one of just two or three people in the entire newsroom. It was an eerie, post-apocalyptic place to be.

Dane County landfill like a 'seven-story building made out of garbage'

For a story by reporter Chris Hubbuch on how much food we throw away, I got to stand on top of a seven-story mountain of trash and watch as workers pushed it around in preparation for burial in the Dane County landfill. From the air, our trash has an unusual air of beauty.

How cranberries get from Wisconsin fields to your holiday table

Working with Lee Enterprises video producer Bryce Gauger, we set out to document the striking beauty and curious physics behind harvesting cranberries, a cherished late-fall tradition in Wisconsin's Central Sands region.

