Play 'Spot the drone pilot'

With a hand-held camera, the shooter is almost always behind the lens. But when you send the camera hundreds of feet away, your field of view widens exponentially. And that’s when you realize you may be standing in the most interesting part of the shot, or at least next to it. I'll sometimes sneak those shots in I'm just one of many other people in the shot. Other times, it's too distracting, and I have to toss the footage. Here are some recent drone videos in which I Bigfooted myself.