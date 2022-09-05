Play 'Spot the drone pilot'

With a hand-held camera, the shooter is almost always behind the lens. But when you send the camera hundreds of feet away, your field of view widens exponentially. And that’s when you realize you may be standing in the most interesting part of the shot, or at least next to it. I'll sometimes sneak those shots in I'm just one of many other people in the shot. Other times, it's too distracting, and I have to toss the footage. Here are some recent drone videos in which I Bigfooted myself.
Phil Brinkman's favorite drone videos of 2021
As the Wisconsin State Journal's city editor, I don't get the chance to get out from behind my desk as much as I did when I was a reporter. But as the newspaper's FAA-certified drone pilot, I can always find an excuse to get outside to fly (or, as happened sometimes last year, even inside). Seen from the air, even some of the most mundane things take on a fresh appearance. Here are five short projects from 2021 that stood out.
This was a bright spot during the depths of the pandemic. Shut out of their indoor tennis club, a die-hard group of tennis enthusiasts cleared the snow off a tennis court in Fitchburg and played outdoors much of the winter.
In February, skiiers in the American Birkebeiner, normally held in northern Wisconsin, participated in a series of virtual events due to the pandemic. For a story by reporter Chris Hubbuch, I set out to document the time trials held in Madison's Elver Park.
Before vaccines were widely available, almost everyone at the Wisconsin State Journal worked from home last year. There were days I was one of just two or three people in the entire newsroom. It was an eerie, post-apocalyptic place to be.
For a story by reporter Chris Hubbuch on how much food we throw away, I got to stand on top of a seven-story mountain of trash and watch as workers pushed it around in preparation for burial in the Dane County landfill. From the air, our trash has an unusual air of beauty.
Working with Lee Enterprises video producer Bryce Gauger, we set out to document the striking beauty and curious physics behind harvesting cranberries, a cherished late-fall tradition in Wisconsin's Central Sands region.