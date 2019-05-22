Free is good, and if you are a disc golfer, free is very good on Saturday in Madison and Dane County.
Disc golf will be free at four public disc golf courses on Saturday, courtesy of Madison Parks and Dane County Parks.
City courses include an 18-hole layout in Elver Park on the Southwest Side, and an 18-hole course in Hiestand Park on the East Side.
The Dane County parks featuring disc golf include Token Creek near DeForest, with the 27-hole Vallarta-Ast course, considered one of the best disc golf courses in the US; and the new 18-hole Capital Springs course just south of Lake Farm County Park on the Southeast Side.
For disc golf players wanting to spend more time on the courses, an annual county permit is $50 and a daily permit is $8, for players 16 or older, and an annual city permit is $40, $5 for a daily permit.
The city permit is only good for the two city disc golf courses, and the county permit is only good for the two county disc golf courses.