A Platteville woman told police she took her eyes off the road to adjust the heat in her car before crossing the center line and hitting a semi-trailer truck Saturday.

Nicole Fiedler, 39, was driving a 2008 Chevy Cobalt south on Hwy 129 in south Lancaster at 5:45 a.m., when she crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2017 Mack semi-trailer.

The 29-year-old truck driver from Chippewa Falls navigated to the highway's shoulder and was uninjured, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Fiedler's car struck the drivers' side of the truck, and came to rest in the middle of the highway, the release said.

She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash and was taken to the Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster with minor injuries, police said.

Fiedler was arrested on four outstanding warrants and cited for no insurance, inattentive driving, operating left of center, failure to register a vehicle, and displaying unauthorized registration.

Her car was a total loss.

