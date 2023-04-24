A Platteville woman suffered minor injuries after she crossed the center line in her car and hit a semi-trailer truck Saturday.

Nicole Fiedler, 39, told deputies she took her eyes off the road to adjust the heat in her car before she struck a 2017 Mack semi-trailer, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

She was driving a 2008 Chevy Cobalt south on Hwy 129 in south Lancaster at 5:45 a.m., when the crash happened, the release said.

The 29-year-old truck driver from Chippewa Falls stopped on the highway's shoulder and was uninjured, the Sheriff's Office said.

Fiedler's car struck the drivers' side of the truck, and came to rest in the middle of the highway. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.

Fiedler was arrested on four outstanding warrants and cited for no insurance, inattentive driving, operating left of center, failure to register a vehicle, and displaying unauthorized registration.

Her car was a total loss.

