Platteville couple cited for adding truck to insurance policy after crash

A rural Platteville couple is accused of lying to police about not having insurance on a truck involved in a crash and adding it to their policy after officers asked for information.

Kevin Bourland, 50, was cited for operating a motor vehicle without insurance and failure to maintain control after he lost control of his truck while driving in snowy conditions and it went down a steep embankment. Bourland's wife, Sarah, was cited for obstructing an officer after police said she lied about the truck being covered under the couple's insurance.

Police responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 2400 block of Airport Road, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Department. Kevin Bourland, who was the truck's sole occupant, was not injured in the crash.

Officers at the scene asked about the truck's insurance coverage, which Sarah Bourland presented on her phone. Police noticed the truck was not listed on the insurance policy, and when pressed further about it, Sarah Bourland said the truck had been added to the policy a few days earlier, the sheriff's office said.

Another proof of insurance later given to police showed the policy's effective date as the end of December. Officers later called the insurance company and learned the truck had been added to the couple's insurance policy less than 20 minutes earlier, the sheriff's office said.