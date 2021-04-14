Plans for a Sun Prairie children's museum moving ahead

They now hope to raise about $380,000, and they're calling the proposed museum space a "starter home."

"I think it's a silver lining," Kamoku said about the pandemic's effect, and the current plan is a "smarter way to start a brand-new nonprofit."

She said the museum is has already raised about $73,000 in six weeks, and is seeing strong interest from the city's small, locally owned businesses.

Kamoku, the mother of four young children and a former high school and preschool teacher, said last year that the idea for the museum came to her while talking with a friend about how they wished there was more to do with their children. Kamoku said she loves the Madison Children's Museum, but it can be a production to get there from Sun Prairie with all her children.

She said she spent the summer of 2019 researching children's museums in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, estimating she spoke with directors of about 20 of them and took her "research team" — her children, now ages 4 to 9 — to about 10.

Explore's entry fee will be set at $7 but there will be annual family and other types of memberships available, she said, as well as a lower- or no-cost option for lower-income families.