Planned sculpture tour could be a 'game changer' for village of Oregon

To many, the village of Oregon is best known for its signature “Tin Man” water tower, its active soccer culture and its network of parks. Soon, it’ll be adding public sculpture to the mix.

The village is embarking on a public art project modeled on a successful project launched by Eau Claire in 2010 that has helped revitalize that northwestern Wisconsin city’s downtown and boosted civic pride.

“This will be a game changer for us,” predicted Oregon village president Randy Glysch.

With the help of a $100,000 Wisconsin tourism grant, $4,100 from the Wisconsin Arts Board and $1,700 from Dane Arts, the village will partner with Eau Claire to select five public sculptures this spring for installation in Oregon, a community of 11,407 located about 20 minutes south of Madison.

That will increase to eight sculptures in 2024 and eight different sculptures in 2025.

Artworks in the sculpture program that have been created by national as well as regional sculptors will stand in place for a year before being swapped out for a new collection, Glysch said. Some of the grant funds will also be used for other art-related projects in Oregon, he said.

With 94 outdoor sculptures on display throughout its downtown, along bikeways and in parks, Eau Claire has the largest rotating sculpture tour in the nation, said Julie Pangallo, who became executive director of Sculpture Tour Eau Claire in 2014. The sculpture tour even sparked a mural program that has also taken hold in that city, Pangallo said.

“It’s really led the way for our downtown development,” she said. “Now our downtown is completely different than it was in 2014.”

The program emphasizes both cultural and artistic diversity, and has even become part of the local school curriculum. “It stimulates so much positivity,” she said.

Eau Claire has so far partnered with three other communities — Altoona, Menomonie and Red Wing, Minnesota — on their local sculpture programs.

Range of artworks

Oregon can select from some of the sculptures already in the Eau Claire rotation or choose from other proposals from local, regional or national artists. About one-third of artworks in the Eau Claire program are by artists in the region, Pangallo said. Others come from as far away as the American Southwest or Canada.

Usually selections are site-specific. For example, for a sculpture site near a playground, “You might want something that’s kid-oriented,” she said.

Artists often submit a piece that they previously created, rather than make something new, Pangallo said. Artists receive $1,000 for the lease of a sculpture for one year and can sell their work through the program. Forty of the sculptures that have been displayed in Eau Claire, valued from $4,000 to $120,000 each, have sold, with the program earning a commission. If a sculpture is sold in Oregon, Eau Claire and Oregon would split a 25% commission, Pangallo said.

For the Oregon program, Eau Claire will ship and help install the artworks in April or May along with an Oregon public works crew, Glysch said. Most will be installed in the public right-of-way, but placement on private property may also be possible, he said.

Glysch himself is donating a stained-glass sculpture to the project that can be moved to different outdoor locations. Final selection of sites and sculptures will happen this spring, he said.

‘Makes people happy’

If the program draws more tourists as well as locals to the village, “That would certainly be delightful,” said Elizabeth Donoghue, owner of the downtown Kickback Café and Chocolate Caper confections shop. Oregon, unlike communities such as Stoughton and Mount Horeb, hasn’t fully capitalized on the historic charm of its downtown, but a public art program could help, she said.

Just talk of the Oregon Public Art Project has spurred creativity downtown, said Jeanne Carpenter, owner of the Firefly Coffeehouse. Last August, the Firefly “fast-tracked” the painting of a giant mural that wraps around the coffee shop in anticipation of the sculpture project. The mural image, of giant squirrels drinking coffee, “just makes people laugh. And I consider that a win,” Carpenter said.

Another downtown business owner recently installed an outdoor sculpture of a horse, and she’s excited about more art arriving this spring, Carpenter said.

“Art makes people happy,” she said. “It gets people talking, it opens up conversation, and it helps strangers communicate.”

In a separate project, the village also has commissioned a permanent sculpture to welcome visitors with an echo of the so-called “Tin Man,” a historic, restored, silver-colored water tower that has become a visual centerpiece of downtown. The new sculpture, to be located at Park and Janesville streets, is being created by longtime area sculptors Gail Simpson and Aristotle Georgiades of Actual Size Artworks, with construction by Custom Metals. The $30,000 project is being covered by private donations.

“More and more, smaller cities are using artwork as an amenity and to create an identity for their town,” said Simpson, noting that the Oregon area is already full of artists and other creative people. “Art gives personality and character, and can help tell the story of the town.”