Plane traveling from Middleton makes emergency road landing near Chicago

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A small plane made an emergency landing on a suburban Chicago tollway, authorities said.

No injuries were reported. The pilot was the only person aboard the plane, Bolingbrook fire officials said.

The Beechcraft Bonanza plane landed on the right shoulder of southbound Interstate 355 near Bolingbrook around 2 p.m., Illinois State Police said.

The plane did not strike any vehicles or fixed objects on the ground, police said. However, it caused traffic to back up just before the start of the afternoon rush hour.

The plane, based in Denver, was traveling from Middleton to Brookeridge Air Park in Downers Grove, Illinois, according to the plane tracking website FlightAware.com.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the pilot to make an emergency landing.

No further details were immediately available.

