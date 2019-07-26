Two men were seriously injured Thursday when their World War II era single-engine plane heading to the EAA Airventure air show in Oshkosh crashed in Vernon County while trying to make an emergency landing.
The crash was in a soybean field along Highway Y near Old Highway 14, close to the Viroqua Municipal Airport, where the plane was heading because of engine problems.
Pilot in command Alton Akers, 70, Worley, Idaho and his son and co-pilot Cabe Akers, 41, Chicago, were first taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital then transferred to Gundersen Health System. The two remain hospitalized.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said a call came into the 911 Dispatch Center at about 3:35 p.m. Thursday reporting a plane crash on private property.
"They were en route from Idaho to the EAA Air Show in Oshkosh, piloting a 1940 fixed-wing, single-engine, two-seat Culver Cadet airplane," said Sheriff John Spears.
The engine started experiencing problems so they headed toward the airport to land.
"Both pilots reported the emergency locator device was activated when they knew they were not going to make it to the airport," Spears said.
The engine quit on descent.
"At that point, the landing gear was deployed and an emergency landing was attempted in the nearby soybean field, but shortly after touching down, the wheels sunk into the dirt, causing the aircraft to flip over onto its top," Spears said.
Both men were able to get out of the wreckage.
The plane was taken out of the field by officials from the airport, the Sheriff's Office and the Viroqua Fire Department, under guidance from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The crash remains under investigation by the FAA and the Sheriff's Office.