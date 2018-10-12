An intoxicated apartment dweller put two pizzas in her oven Wednesday night then forgot about it, causing a very smoky situation and a full response from the Madison Fire Department.
The fire was reported at about 9:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Lake Point Drive, with smoke from an unknown source discovered on the first floor of the building.
"Upon arrival, Ladder Co. 6 found one window cracked open on a first floor apartment, heavy haze in the apartment and the strong odor of burned food," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
The apartment door was locked, and the occupant didn't answer when firefighters knocked.
"Several firefighters went back to the window, where they could see an occupant inside on the couch," Schuster said. "They coached the individual to get up and open the door."
Paramedics determined she was heavily intoxicated, but not injured.
Two blackened, burned pizzas were taken out of the oven, the extent of the damage.
"The apartment and adjacent hallway were ventilated," Schuster said. "The occupant was taken to detox by the police department."