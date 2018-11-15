The Pinney branch of the Madison Public Library system will close Nov. 30 and reopen at an interim site across the street in January, the city announced Wednesday.
Pinney's last day open at 204 Cottage Grove Road on the city's East Side is Nov. 30. The interim site is at the former Ace Hardware store at 209 Cottage Grove. The city is building a new site for the branch at 516 Cottage Grove that is expected to be open in the spring of 2020.
“Multiple project delays meant that we reached the end of our lease at our current Pinney Library before the new Pinney Library was completed, leaving a significant service gap between having to vacant the current site and relocating to the new library," said Library Director Greg Mickells. “Using the space at 209 Cottage Grove Road during that gap will help diminish the impact on the neighborhood, and allow the library to continue to provide much-needed library service in the meantime.”
Pinney customers will keep their place in the holds queue for any items they have on hold. Their items will be available at the Hawthorne branch, 2707 E. Washington Ave., beginning Dec. 1.
After Nov. 30, items from Pinney can be returned to any library in the South Central Library System.