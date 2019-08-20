Small plane crash, Jefferson County

The pilot of this small plane survived a crash into a field shortly after taking off from Fort Atkinson Municipal Airport Monday morning.

 Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

The pilot of a small plane survived a crash into a field shortly after taking off from Fort Atkinson Municipal Airport Monday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash was reported just north of the airport, shortly before noon on Monday.

Arriving deputies reported that they were able to speak to the pilot, who was uninjured and was the plane’s only occupant.

He said that upon takeoff he experienced engine failure and was trying to return to the airport, but couldn’t make it and landed the plane in a field, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The pilot's name was not released.

The Federal Aviation Administration was contacted and the incident turned over to them.

